Raiders camp observations: Is center position up for grabs?

One week into Raiders training camp, a surprising starting job could be there for the taking.

Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) breaks up a pass for Denver Broncos wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) gets off a pass on the third day of training camp on Friday, July 25, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) readies for drills on the second day of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders guard Jordan Meredith (61) stretches during the team’s practice on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) readies for drills on the second day of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders completed their first week of training camp with a high-energy practice Sunday in front of an estimated 2,000 fans at their Henderson practice facility.

Things ratchet up Monday when the Raiders practice in full pads for the first time.

Here are three observations from the first four practices:

Surprising camp battle developing?

The Raiders are set for the most part at almost all starting positions, but that doesn’t mean key jobs aren’t up for grabs.

One, in particular, is a big surprise.

Over the first four days of training camp, Jordan Meredith and Jackson Powers-Johnson have alternated as the starting center, with each player getting two practice days with the first-team offense.

That included Sunday’s workout when Meredith lined up with the ones during 11-on-11 periods. Powers-Johnson took the first-team reps Wednesday and Friday. He was with the second team Sunday.

The rotation is conspicuous given how every other first-team offensive line spot has been held exclusively by one player: Left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Dylan Parham, right guard Alex Cappa and right tackle DJ Glaze.

Coming off a solid rookie season, Powers-Johnson was the presumed starter at center. It would be a surprise if that didn’t end up being the case. Alternating Powers-Johnson and Meredith could just be a way the Raiders get quarterbacks Geno Smith and Aidan O’Connell accustomed to both centers.

However, Pete Carroll has been clear that competition will drive the Raiders, and one week into camp, it’s obvious Meredith is making Powers-Johnson fight for his spot.

Meredith was a breakout player last year — Pro Football Focus had an 80.8 (out of 100) grade on him for the season — but the 574 snaps he played were at left guard and right guard. He has not taken a regular-season snap at center in his three NFL seasons.

To his credit, Meredith has looked comfortable throughout camp at that position. It will be interesting to see him when the pads come on Monday, and when preseason begins Aug. 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.

For now, the starting center job is worth keeping an eye on.

Big day for Geno Smith

The Raiders’ new quarterback had some good moments and bad moments over the first three days of camp, but that all changed Sunday with a consistent, dynamic performance that included a long touchdown throw to Tre Tucker, a perfectly thrown touchdown completion to Brock Bowers and multiple connections with Jakobi Meyers.

It was by far the best day yet for the Raiders’ first-team offense, and in particular, Smith. He was in total control, moved well in the pocket when needed and showed off his gifted arm and accuracy on the scoring throws to Tucker and Bowers.

The two touchdown tosses were indications of the versatility Smith provides as a thrower, something the Raiders have not had at quarterback in a few years.

The long pass to Tucker, which covered 60 yards in the air, was thrown with an effortless flick of the wrist and hit Tucker in stride. On the throw to Bowers, which covered 17 yards during a red zone period, Smith flashed touch and precision by dropping it into the hands of the Raiders’ second-year tight end as he hung over the left sideline of the end zone.

Bowers was being covered by rookie cornerback Darien Porter, and did a great job using his body to ward off Porter. But equally impressive was the throw by Smith.

Lots of rotation at cornerback

To no one’s surprise, the competition at cornerback is heating up. Veteran Eric Stokes and Porter had gotten the bulk of the first-team reps over the first three days, with Decamerion Richardson and Jakorian Bennett lining up as the second-team perimeter cornerbacks.

That changed in a significant way Sunday when Richardson took the bulk of the first-team reps over Porter, and JT Woods replaced Bennett on the second-team defense. The majority of Bennett’s work was with the third team.

Bennett working with the third team Sunday was noteworthy. The third-year Maryland product has been a starter his first two seasons, and was on his way to a big season last year before succumbing to a shoulder injury in Week 10. Now completely healthy, he was expected to compete for a starting job this year.

That could still happen, although he might be at a slight disadvantage. Carroll is a notorious believer in big, tall cornerbacks, and at 5 feet 10 inches, Bennett does not fit that profile.

Richardson (6-2), Stokes (6-0) and Porter (6-2) are all physical fits in Carroll’s defense. As is the 6-2 Woods, a third-round pick of the Chargers in 2022. Woods has played in 13 games, all at safety, but based on Sunday’s rotation, the Raiders are getting a look at him at cornerback.

