Raiders

Raiders cancel morning practice at last minute

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2021 - 8:12 am
 
Updated August 11, 2021 - 8:44 am
The shield logo is installed at the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility in Hen ...
The shield logo is installed at the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters and practice facility in Henderson in Henderson, Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

As Raiders players began making their way to the practice field Wednesday at training camp, the plug was pulled on practice.

Two people with knowledge of the situation indicated it was Jon Gruden’s way of rewarding his players for all their hard work thus far in training camp.

The Raiders practice at 7:30 a.m. each day to stay a step ahead of the Las Vegas heat, but even the early practice schedule doesn’t steer them clear of the desert conditions. The combination of a practice reward and being prudent with heat exposure, the result was a day without practice.

Quarterback Derek Carr and some teammates are scheduled to talk to the media later today.

The Raiders are expected to conduct the rest of their day as normal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

THE LATEST