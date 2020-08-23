Raiders cancel practice as NFL deals with positive COVID-19 tests

The league has asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results “while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.”

The Raiders canceled their workout Sunday amid reports that a testing partner of the NFL had reported several positive COVID-19 tests a day earlier.

Media members on hand to cover the Raiders’ scheduled 7:30 a.m. workout at their Henderson facility were told the full-pad practice was changed to a “maintenance day” that included all normal aspects of a regular workday sans the morning workout.

A Raiders spokesperson said their cancellation was unrelated to the coronavirus issues facing other NFL teams Sunday morning.

The Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives, according to an Associated Press report. The league has asked the New Jersey lab, BioReference, to investigate the results “while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.” The NFL did not identify the teams or say how many tests were positive.

Two teams, Washington and Detroit, said they are practicing Sunday, while Cleveland has called off its workout.

“Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA’s health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate,” the NFL said in a statement. “The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results.”

The Bears moved their practice scheduled for Sunday morning to the afternoon.

“This morning we learned yesterday’s COVID-19 testing identified nine players/staff as positive,” the Bears’ statement said. “We followed additional NFL-NFLPA testing protocol and confirmed all nine results as false positives.”

The Raiders, like all NFL teams, use BioReference for testing purposes. It is unclear, though, if they use the same lab in New Jersey.

This is a developing story.

