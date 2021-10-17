Raiders cap tumultuous week with convincing win at Denver
DENVER — Less than a week after Jon Gruden resigned as the Raiders’ coach, they responded Sunday with their most complete performance of the season with a 34-24 victory over the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders (4-2), who had lost back-to-back games, moved into a tie for first place in the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers. This was the first game as interim coach for Rich Bisaccia, who took over after Gruden resigned Monday over a series of controversial emails.
Derek Carr passed for 341 yards and two touchdowns, and the Raiders’ defense harassed Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throughout the game.
The Raiders led by as much as 31-10.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
