Raiders cap tumultuous week with convincing win at Denver

Less than a week after Jon Gruden resigned as the Raiders’ coach, they responded Sunday with their most complete performance of the season.

Raiders' wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) extends the ball over the goal line versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders' running back Kenyan Drake (23) is upended by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is sacked by RaidersÕ defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders' interim head coach Rich Bisaccia runs out onto the field beside defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) for the first half of an NFL game versus the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) looks to run away from Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (21) on the way to the end zone during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders' running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks to a hole in the offensive line versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders' kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and teammate punter A.J. Cole (6) look to a missed field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders' interim head coach Rich Bisaccia yells to players on the bench versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Denver Broncos fan holds a sign about Jon Gruden during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A Raiders' fan cheers alone versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders' safety Roderic Teamer (33) talks on a field phone versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders' fans Antonio and Manuel Artiaga of Albuquerque check out the stadium in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) takes a selfie with fans while signing autographs before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raider Nation fans enjoy some music by 4 Dub in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Denver Broncos fans enjoy some food and drinks with the city in the background in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders' fan Davey DeCarlo talks to local friends in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hotdogs are thawed out on the hood of a truck in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A multitude of Denver Broncos flags fly in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia talks with Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) signs autographs for fans before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) signs autographs for fans before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Denver Broncos fans all drink shots together in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Denver Broncos fans Nate Van Cleave, Counterclockwise from top, Mike Miles, Reagan Miles and Luci Melcher enjoy some food and drinks with the city in the background in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raider Nation fan Jay Cooper sings to some music by 4 Dub in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) talks with Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia laughs with players before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia laughs with players before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia signals a player before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders' fans yell for the team versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

DENVER — Less than a week after Jon Gruden resigned as the Raiders’ coach, they responded Sunday with their most complete performance of the season with a 34-24 victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders (4-2), who had lost back-to-back games, moved into a tie for first place in the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers. This was the first game as interim coach for Rich Bisaccia, who took over after Gruden resigned Monday over a series of controversial emails.

Derek Carr passed for 341 yards and two touchdowns, and the Raiders’ defense harassed Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throughout the game.

The Raiders led by as much as 31-10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

