80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders cap tumultuous week with convincing win at Denver

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2021 - 4:36 pm
 
Raiders' wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) extends the ball over the goal line versus the Denv ...
Raiders' wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) extends the ball over the goal line versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders' running back Kenyan Drake (23) is upended by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) ...
Raiders' running back Kenyan Drake (23) is upended by Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson (22) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is sacked by RaidersÕ defensive end Maxx ...
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is sacked by RaidersÕ defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders' interim head coach Rich Bisaccia runs out onto the field beside defensive end Maxx Cro ...
Raiders' interim head coach Rich Bisaccia runs out onto the field beside defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) for the first half of an NFL game versus the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) looks to run away from Denver Broncos cornerback Ron ...
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) looks to run away from Denver Broncos cornerback Ronald Darby (21) on the way to the end zone during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders' running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks to a hole in the offensive line versus the Denver ...
Raiders' running back Josh Jacobs (28) looks to a hole in the offensive line versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders' kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and teammate punter A.J. Cole (6) look to a missed field goa ...
Raiders' kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and teammate punter A.J. Cole (6) look to a missed field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders' interim head coach Rich Bisaccia yells to players on the bench versus the Denver Bronc ...
Raiders' interim head coach Rich Bisaccia yells to players on the bench versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Denver Broncos fan holds a sign about Jon Gruden during the first half of an NFL game at Emp ...
A Denver Broncos fan holds a sign about Jon Gruden during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Raiders' fan cheers alone versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at E ...
A Raiders' fan cheers alone versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders' safety Roderic Teamer (33) talks on a field phone versus the Denver Broncos during the ...
Raiders' safety Roderic Teamer (33) talks on a field phone versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders' fans Antonio and Manuel Artiaga of Albuquerque check out the stadium in the tailgate a ...
Raiders' fans Antonio and Manuel Artiaga of Albuquerque check out the stadium in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) takes a selfie with fans while signing autographs before ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) takes a selfie with fans while signing autographs before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raider Nation fans enjoy some music by 4 Dub in the tailgate area before the first half of an N ...
Raider Nation fans enjoy some music by 4 Dub in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Denver Broncos fans enjoy some food and drinks with the city in the background in the tailgate ...
Denver Broncos fans enjoy some food and drinks with the city in the background in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders' fan Davey DeCarlo talks to local friends in the tailgate area before the first half of ...
Raiders' fan Davey DeCarlo talks to local friends in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Hotdogs are thawed out on the hood of a truck in the tailgate area before the first half of an ...
Hotdogs are thawed out on the hood of a truck in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A multitude of Denver Broncos flags fly in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL ga ...
A multitude of Denver Broncos flags fly in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia talks with Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) before th ...
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia talks with Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) signs autographs for fans before the first half of an NFL ...
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) signs autographs for fans before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) signs autographs for fans before the first half ...
Raiders defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) signs autographs for fans before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Denver Broncos fans all drink shots together in the tailgate area before the first half of an N ...
Denver Broncos fans all drink shots together in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Denver Broncos fans Nate Van Cleave, Counterclockwise from top, Mike Miles, Reagan Miles and Lu ...
Denver Broncos fans Nate Van Cleave, Counterclockwise from top, Mike Miles, Reagan Miles and Luci Melcher enjoy some food and drinks with the city in the background in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raider Nation fan Jay Cooper sings to some music by 4 Dub in the tailgate area before the first ...
Raider Nation fan Jay Cooper sings to some music by 4 Dub in the tailgate area before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) talks with Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia b ...
Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus (8) talks with Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia laughs with players before the first half of an NFL ga ...
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia laughs with players before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia laughs with players before the first half of an NFL ga ...
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia laughs with players before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia signals a player before the first half of an NFL game ...
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia signals a player before the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders' fans yell for the team versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game ...
Raiders' fans yell for the team versus the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

DENVER — Less than a week after Jon Gruden resigned as the Raiders’ coach, they responded Sunday with their most complete performance of the season with a 34-24 victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Raiders (4-2), who had lost back-to-back games, moved into a tie for first place in the AFC West with the Los Angeles Chargers. This was the first game as interim coach for Rich Bisaccia, who took over after Gruden resigned Monday over a series of controversial emails.

Derek Carr passed for 341 yards and two touchdowns, and the Raiders’ defense harassed Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throughout the game.

The Raiders led by as much as 31-10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this,’ will be watching Raiders
Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this,’ will be watching Raiders
2
‘SNL’ leads show with Gruden email scandal
‘SNL’ leads show with Gruden email scandal
3
How much money did Jon Gruden leave behind? No one’s saying
How much money did Jon Gruden leave behind? No one’s saying
4
How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos
How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos
5
Raiders move quarterback Marcus Mariota to active roster
Raiders move quarterback Marcus Mariota to active roster
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is sacked by Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosb ...
3 quick takeaways from Raiders-Broncos game
By / RJ

It was clear from the beginning Sunday that the Raiders were handling the adversity the right way after coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday after a series of controversial emails.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia takes the field for warm ups before an NFL football ga ...
Raiders vs. Broncos play-by-play
RJ

The Raiders are in Denver today to face the Broncos. Click here to follow the play-by-play of the game.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) sets up to pass during NFL football practice in M ...
NFL betting breakdown: Week 6
By / RJ

SixthSenseSports.com handicapper Scott Kellen analyzes every Sunday and Monday NFL game and gives trends and final scores for each.