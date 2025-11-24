Raiders’ Carroll stays optimistic, but reality might be setting in

Pete Carroll still believes the Raiders can turn around their season and the future with him as coach. But he might have underestimated the rebuilding job he is facing.

Raiders offensive line coach Brennan Carroll, left, and head coach Pete Carroll walk on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, left, and quarterbacks coach Greg Olson walk on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll looks on during the first half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The optimist in Pete Carroll convinced himself and everyone else that the Raiders would quickly turn things around in his first season as coach.

He is learning the hard way what so many coaches before him soon came to know: The Raiders are not a quick fix away from contention or even being a good football team.

It will take multiple good drafts and well-executed offseasons to undo all the wrong from years past. And even then, nothing is guaranteed until they land their franchise-caliber quarterback.

If that message has not been delivered to Carroll on multiple occasions, including blowout losses to the Chiefs and Commanders and the egg they laid against the Cowboys last week, then consider Sunday’s 24-10 loss to the Browns the most emphatic reality check yet.

The Browns (3-8) are a flawed team. Yet they waltzed into Allegiant Stadium and handled the Raiders (2-9) with ease. They did so while being serenaded by the thousands of Browns faithful that packed the stadium.

Much to the chagrin of the Raiders.

“It’s disappointing that they turned out a great crowd, and they were loud and helping, and that they walked away here so satisfied,” Carroll said.

Meanwhile, his own fed-up fans made sure he and the Raiders understand just how angry they are. They let the Raiders have it with boos on multiple occasions.

Carroll had a familiar message for them.

“Something good is just about to happen,” he said. “And if you can hold onto that mentality, then you keep believing that you can turn and make things happen. That’s kind of what has guided me for all these years.”

Is he up to it?

The fans’ anger is the least of Carroll’s problems, though. At 74, he is knee deep in the biggest reclamation job he’s undertaken. And as the reality of it sets in, one has to wonder if he has it in him to stay the course.

“I’ve never not thought it would take work to get it right,” Carroll said.

But this is far different and complex from the turnovers he oversaw at USC and the Seahawks when he was far younger and filled with the type of passions and energy needed to get the job done.

He took over USC in 2001 and channeled his unique power of optimism and persuasion to build a fence around California and put together epic recruiting classes that turned around the Trojans in short order.

It’s not even Seattle, where he had time and energy on his side to push the Seahawks to playoff and Super Bowl contention in his first four seasons.

This is a team with roster holes galore and in major need of an honest, earnest rebuild. The question isn’t just if he’s capable of overseeing the overhaul. Is he even up to it?

“We’re going to keep doing what we know how to do, and that’s to keep grinding,” Carroll said.

Without the results to back that up, it’s fair to wonder if his players start questioning the message.

“This team, just in the locker room right there, they ain’t giving up on each other,” Carroll said. “I’m not giving up on them, and they’re not giving up on me, I hope. We’re going to keep battling.”

