Raiders CB Gareon Conley questionable for Sunday

After being carted off the field on a stretcher, cornerback Gareon Conley is ready to suit up to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

With Wide Receiver JJ Nelson out Keelan Doss may see the field Sunday. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley leaves the game on a stretcher after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Cornerback Gareon Conley is listed as questionable with a neck injury for Sunday’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs but is expected to play. And after he left the Week 1 contest on a stretcher, that’s a remarkable turnaround.

After Friday’s practice, Conley admitted the precautionary scene was scary on Monday night, especially for his family.

“I’m more concerned about I didn’t want to go on the stretcher — even if I had to go get imaging. I would’ve walked, got up, let everybody know I was good,” Conley said. “I understand their side, too — it was precautionary. So I just followed the instructions.”

Conley was back on the practice field a day later, practicing in a limited capacity Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week. And Conley, a 2017 first-round pick, felt good about the defense’s performance as a whole in the Week 1 win.

“Everybody flying to the ball, felt real good about the defense,” Conley said. “I feel like we have a whole bunch of guys that’s going to be on the same page — you can play fast, physical.”

That’s a big deal going against an explosive offense like the Chiefs, who have playmakers all over the field. Conley said he thinks the defense is playing with a better sense of confidence that it did last season.

“I feel like last year, we weren’t collectively in that mindset,” Conley said. “The fact that we are, it makes a difference.”

Joyner vs. Watkins

Raiders defensive back Lamarcus Joyner and Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins were teammates in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams. That year, Watkins led L.A. with eight touchdown receptions, catching 39 passes for 593 yards.

In Kansas City’s season-opening victory alone, Watkins had nine receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns. And that’s not a surprise to Watkins’ former teammate.

“He’s a home-run hitter. Any play can be a touchdown for that guy. He has that kind of God-given ability,” Joyner said. “We have to be mindful and know where he is — even when he’s on the sideline — we need to know where ‘14’ is. That’s what kind of ability he has.”

Joyner described the Chiefs’ offense as “on fire,” saying no one’s put the flame out in years. That’s in large part to MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“He has a lot of different kinds of quarterbacks mixed into one,” Joyner said. “You see the IQ of (Tom) Brady. You see the scramble ability of (Aaron) Rodgers. You see the quick throw of Drew Brees.”

While he wasn’t with the Raiders at the time, Joyner did face the Chiefs in 2018 so he knows what’s coming.

“They can win one-on-one matchups and I think that’s what makes that team so good,” Joyner said. “We’ve got to man up on defense and win our one-on-one matchups and at least challenge them.”

Raiders sign Burris

The Raiders officially placed safety Johnathan Abram on injured reserve Friday. Abram was scheduled to have season-ending shoulder surgery Friday in Los Angeles.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders signed defensive back Juston Burris. The New York Jets selected Burris in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and he spent the first 2½ seasons of his career with the club before going to the Cleveland Browns in 2018. In 32 career games, Burris has a pair of interceptions and five passes defensed.

Gruden described him as a versatile defensive back.

“He’s potentially a hybrid-type player that can do a lot of things, and can help on (special) teams,” Gruden said.

Injury report

The Raiders declared right guard Gabe Jackson (knee) and wide receiver J.J. Nelson (ankle) out for Sunday’s game.

Conley (neck) and defensive tackle Corey Liuget (knee) are questionable. Gruden characterized Liuget’s chances to play as “50/50.”

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.