85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders celebrate Juneteenth with family reunion for employees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2023 - 7:42 pm
 
Ayden Dozier, 12, watches a group of children from Broadway in the Hood perform on Thursday, Ju ...
Ayden Dozier, 12, watches a group of children from Broadway in the Hood perform on Thursday, June 22, 2023, during a Juneteenth celebration hosted by the Las Vegas Raiders organization at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Broadway in the Hood performs a medley of songs from “Annie” the musical on Thurs ...
Broadway in the Hood performs a medley of songs from “Annie” the musical on Thursday, June 22, 2023, during a Juneteenth celebration hosted by the Las Vegas Raiders organization at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Broadway in the Hood performs a medley of songs from “Annie” the musical on Thurs ...
Broadway in the Hood performs a medley of songs from “Annie” the musical on Thursday, June 22, 2023, during a Juneteenth celebration hosted by the Las Vegas Raiders organization at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sign explaining the history of Juneteenth is seen on Thursday, June 22, 2023, during a Junete ...
A sign explaining the history of Juneteenth is seen on Thursday, June 22, 2023, during a Juneteenth celebration hosted by the Las Vegas Raiders organization at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Raiders’ President Sandra Douglass Morgan is seen at a Juneteenth celebration ...
Las Vegas Raiders’ President Sandra Douglass Morgan is seen at a Juneteenth celebration hosted by the Raiders organization at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Angelina La Fontaine, facing, plays Lauren Aguliar in a game of dominoes during a Juneteenth ce ...
Angelina La Fontaine, facing, plays Lauren Aguliar in a game of dominoes during a Juneteenth celebration hosted by the Las Vegas Raiders organization at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
From left: Marcus White, 17, Jackie Kaufman and Jenni White pose for photos at a photo booth on ...
From left: Marcus White, 17, Jackie Kaufman and Jenni White pose for photos at a photo booth on Thursday, June 22, 2023, during a Juneteenth celebration hosted by the Las Vegas Raiders organization at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traci Lampkin, left, and Sopany Polk pose for photos together at a photo booth during a Junetee ...
Traci Lampkin, left, and Sopany Polk pose for photos together at a photo booth during a Juneteenth celebration hosted by the Las Vegas Raiders organization at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Raiders’ President Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks at a Juneteenth celebration h ...
Las Vegas Raiders’ President Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks at a Juneteenth celebration hosted by the Raiders organization at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders threw a family reunion Thursday at their Henderson practice facility to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday and recognize the organization’s longtime commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The party was put on by Black and Silver Efforts in Diversity (B.A.S.E.D), an employee resource group within the Raiders organization. Raiders employees and their families and a handful of locally Black-owned restaurants and entertainment groups attended the event.

Among those in attendance were Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan, the first Black female club president in NFL history; Devon Lewis-Buchanan, the club’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion; and Amir Zaffa, the president of B.A.S.E.D.

“To see this come to life, to see all the vendors we are supporting and local businesses and to see all these young people, is really great,” Lewis-Buchanan said. “It speaks to what this organization has always stood for.”

Also on hand was Raiders rookie defensive end Adam Plant, a local product from UNLV and Bishop Gorman High School.

“It’s beautiful to see this,” Plant said as he enjoyed a plate of food. “To see the community of Vegas and everybody that is here, it’s just a beautiful feeling.”

Plant said it warmed his heart to look around and see so much diversity among the organization’s employees. It’s a message, he said, that extends beyond just football.

“It makes you feel blessed because you can see this is a real family affair,” he said. “I blend in very well. I grew up like that, loving all people. This makes you understand that football is bigger than just a game. It’s about life and people and love and respect.”

The Raiders earlier this week held a presentation and panel discussion in conjunction with Pride month and in May celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month with a similar event.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
2
Question marks hover over Raiders after OTAs and minicamp
Question marks hover over Raiders after OTAs and minicamp
3
Raiders mailbag: Is Marcus Peters a good fit?
Raiders mailbag: Is Marcus Peters a good fit?
4
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
Derek Carr says Raiders ‘didn’t get my best’ last season
5
Ex-Raider Marshawn Lynch pleads not guilty to DUI charge
Ex-Raider Marshawn Lynch pleads not guilty to DUI charge
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Maxx Crosby shows his new tattoos on Twitter. (@CtrosbyMaxx/Twitter)
Raiders DE adds some legendary ink
RJ

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has transformed his body this offseason, but not in the way you might think.

Then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a promotional event in Tokyo on ...
Tom Brady on buying Raiders stake, raising his kids
By Brooke Lefferts Associated Press

The seven-time Super Bowl champion talks about his new projects, including his broadcasting deal with Fox and his recent ventures into acting.

More stories
‘It’s just not right’: Las Vegas natives Harper, Stott pan A’s move
‘It’s just not right’: Las Vegas natives Harper, Stott pan A’s move
‘Just win’: Aces unveil championship banner, crush Sparks
‘Just win’: Aces unveil championship banner, crush Sparks
Gordon: Lean and healthy, Raiders’ Jones ready for fresh start
Gordon: Lean and healthy, Raiders’ Jones ready for fresh start
Manfred sorry for Oakland fans, details what’s next for A’s move
Manfred sorry for Oakland fans, details what’s next for A’s move
Davante Adams says he has no issues with Raiders
Davante Adams says he has no issues with Raiders
Top 5 Raiders tight ends an impressive list
Top 5 Raiders tight ends an impressive list