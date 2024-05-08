Raiders’ Champ Kelly talks QBs, NFL draft rumor — VIDEO

Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly attends a news conference following the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly discussed a wide range of issues in a virtual news conference Wednesday.

Kelly, who served as the team’s interim general manager after Dave Ziegler was fired in October last season, shared his thoughts on the club’s latest draft class and the offseason.

He also talked about his relationship with new general manager Tom Telesco and the rest of the front office.

“I’m just extremely proud of the complete staff, how they work, how we’ve jelled together,” Kelly said. “Identifying a Raiders way, adapting and adjusting at that. Evaluating players and identifying players that are the right players for us. They might not be the right players for the other 31 teams, but they fit us. And our guys have done an excellent job of doing that and I’m proud to work with them and excited to keep working with them.”

Kelly also discussed his thoughts on the Raiders’ quarterback situation and his personal journey.

The news conference took place just hours after Lions’ first-round pick Terrion Arnold claimed in an interview that he was informed by the Raiders that the team had a coin flip in the draft room to pick between him and tight end Brock Bowers.

“I can’t confirm that at all,” Kelly said, smiling. “Terrion is a good player. I’m excited to watch his career and watch him play. But we drafted Brock and we’re excited to get him here. And I don’t think anyone else in our whole draft room felt any other way.”

Watch more of what Kelly had to say in the video above.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.