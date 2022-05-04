Raiders change vaccine rules for games at Allegiant Stadium

Fans attending Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium will no longer have to be abide by the COVID-19 safety measures in effect last season.

Fans cheer as Lil Jon performs with members of the Raiderettes during halftime as the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans attending Raiders home games at Allegiant Stadium will no longer have to be vaccinated or wear masks.

The team announced in an email sent to season-ticket holders Wednesday afternoon that neither COVID-19 safety measure would be in place for the 2022 NFL season.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have followed the advice and guidelines of federal and state medical professionals to create a safe environment for our staff, players and fans,” the team said. “Based on the latest information, we are confident that we can provide that safe environment without the extra precautions of vaccinations and masks.”

The Raiders were one of the first NFL clubs to require all fans be vaccinated for the coronavirus before the 2021 season. The team set up onsite vaccines for fans who wanted to attend games, but had yet to receive their first dose.

Those fans were allowed to attend, but had to wear a mask until they were fully inoculated. Fully vaccinated fans were allowed to attend games without masks.

The Raiders allowed season-ticket holders who opted to not attend games because of the vaccine policy to either receive a refund or to roll over their 2021 season-ticket fees to the 2022 season. Just 250 season-ticket holders opted for a refund, Raiders owner Mark Davis said last year.

During the 2021 season, the first with fans allowed in Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders averaged an announced crowd of 61,185 paid fans per game.

The Raiders decision to end its vaccine and mask requirements comes on the heels of of Gov. Steve Sisolak in early March ending the statewide mask mandate.

