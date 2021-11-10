Raiders-Chiefs game the most expensive Week 10 resale ticket

Sunday night’s game between the Raiders and Chiefs in Las Vegas, the first in the rivalry with fans allowed, is garnering big interest on the secondary ticket market.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs past Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53), Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen (49) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) in the third quarter during an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The “Sunday Night Football” showdown at Allegiant Stadium has an average purchase price of $617, according to ticket reseller TickPick.

The matchup with AFC West standings implications is 97 percent more expensive than the second-highest priced game, the Green Bay Packers at the Seattle Seahawks with a $313 average ticket price.

TickPick said this is the most expensive price for tickets between the Chiefs and Raiders on their records, which date back to 2013. This week’s game easily overtakes the $313 average price paid for the Oct. 19, 2017, game, in which the Raiders prevailed 31-30 in Oakland.

The most expensive ticket purchased from TickPick for the game as of Wednesday morning was four club-level tickets in section C114 purchased for $1,243 apiece, costing the buyer $4,972 total.

Fans from California make up the bulk of those buying tickets from TickPick, as 40 percent of sales were from customers in the Golden State.

The Chiefs Kingdom also made a notable sales impression, with 15 percent of tickets purchased on Tick Pick deriving from Kansas City buyers.

That percentage is lower than the percentage of opposing fans’ sales seen for the Raiders’ last home game, their Week 7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It saw 33 percent of ticket sales on TickPick derive from buyers with Pennsylvania zip codes.

