Raiders-Chiefs game time moved

The Raiders have been flexed into the afternoon window for the second time this season.

Oakland Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) watches as cornerback Gareon Conley (21) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders and Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 13 on Dec. 1 has been flexed from 10 a.m. PT to 1:25 PT.

Winners of their last three games to push their record to 6-4, the Raiders have given the matchup significance for the top spot in the AFC West. After playing the Chargers in Mexico City on Monday Night Football, the Chiefs will have a bye in Week 12. If the Chiefs win and the Raiders defeat the Jets, both teams will be 7-4 and the Week 13 contest will have strong implications for the ultimate outcome of the division.

The game will still be televised on CBS, which moved the matchup between the 5-5 Steelers and the 4-6 Browns into the early window.

This is the second time a Raiders game in the central time zone has been flexed into the later window this season. The Week 8 loss to Houston was initially slated for 10 a.m. PT before also being moved to 1:25 p.m.

