Raiders-Chiefs preview: Could future Hall of Famer be playing final game?

The Raiders and Chiefs are facing a crucial offseason, including whether Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce will retire and ride off into the sunset with Taylor Swift.

The season finale is finally here for two teams that can’t get to the end fast enough.

While the Raiders (2-14) are in the midst of yet another miserable season that will require major decisions in the offseason, the Chiefs (6-10) will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and face rare uncertainty of their own.

The only two teams in the AFC West who will be watching the playoffs meet Sunday.

Game information

■ Who: Chiefs at Raiders

■ When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Allegiant Stadium

■ TV: CBS (Chris Lewis, play-by-play; Kyle Long, Tiffany Blackmon, analysts)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3); (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Chiefs -5½; total 36½

Series history

The Chiefs have won three straight meetings and nine of 10 to increase their lead to 76-55-2 over the Raiders in a series that dates to 1960.

Kansas City is 19-3 in the past 22 meetings and has not lost at Allegiant Stadium, including its Super Bowl victory in 2024.

The Chiefs have won two of the three postseason games between the teams, the last one in 1991. Kansas City also won the AFC championship game in 1970.

Last meeting

Oct. 19, 2025 — One of the most pathetic offensive displays in Raiders history resulted in a 31-0 loss.

Geno Smith was 10-for-16 for 67 yards, as the Raiders managed just 95 yards of offense and three first downs. They were 0-for-8 in third- or fourth-down conversions.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Rashee Rice.

Bold predictions

1. Raiders rookie Dont’e Thornton Jr. will catch a touchdown pass of at least 40 yards.

2. The Raiders will get two interceptions and run one of them back for a touchdown.

3. Travis Kelce will score his first touchdown since Thanksgiving, and the camera will focus on Taylor Swift, who will be crying.

Storyline

There’s not much of a football storyline, as both teams look forward to the offseason, a familiar situation for the Raiders and a strange one for the Chiefs.

Both starting quarterbacks are hurt, along with other star players from both sides.

The Raiders hold the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and will clinch it with a loss, though they might have a shot at it with a win.

It’s not going to be the most entertaining football that viewers have seen, but it could be the final game in the storied career of Kelce, a future Hall of Famer.

While he has yet to announce his retirement, there have been strong indications. A Swift appearance could be another sign that a decision is near.

It might not be a great reason for Raiders fans to get excited, but it should make for captivating TV.

Hey, it’s something.

When the Chiefs have the ball

Kelce probably envisioned that his final reception would come from a Mahomes pass, but a torn ACL ended the star quarterback’s season.

Instead, should this be the end, it will be Chris Oladokun throwing him passes.

It’s quite a drop-off.

Oladokun is a fourth-year pro who has been with the Chiefs since 2022, but he made his first start last week when he went 13-for-22 for 66 yards and a touchdown.

It was a vanilla game plan by coach Andy Reid, who tried to keep Oladokun out of trouble and shorten the game against a ferocious Broncos defense.

Reid might allow Oladokun to do more Sunday with a full game of experience and less tenacious defense opposing him. He still has Kelce to throw to, but Rice has been shut down.

This is not the group Mahomes and Reid have taken to Super Bowls. Don’t expect much fireworks from a Chiefs team that has averaged 136 yards per game and 3.2 yards per play in the two games since the Mahomes injury.

When the Raiders have the ball

Smith will miss the game after suffering an ankle injury last week and might not be a part of the team’s future after a disappointing first season with the franchise.

Coach Pete Carroll said Kenny Pickett will start in Smith’s place, but added that Aidan O’Connell also will play for the first time this season.

They will be missing star tight end Brock Bowers, who has been shut down with a lingering knee injury.

Michael Mayer had the best game of his career in relief of Bowers last week and should be the top target.

Running back Ashton Jeanty needs 112 yards to reach 1,000 in his rookie season. Getting that milestone would require a strong performance from an offensive line that has put far more bad than good on tape.

After the group had some good reps against an elite Texans defense two weeks ago, it was awful last week against a bad Giants defense.

Rookies Caleb Rogers and to some degree Charles Grant have given the line reason for optimism. But it has been mostly a lost season.

Injury report

■ Chiefs: Out: TE Jake Briningstool (hamstring), G Trey Smith (ankle). Doubtful: WR Xavier Worthy (illness). Questionable: DE George Karlaftis (NIR/rest), RB Isiah Pacheco (NIR/rest), T Jaylon Moore (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (NIR/personal).

■ Raiders: Out: DT Adam Butler (biceps), G Dylan Parham (illness), QB Geno Smith (ankle). Questionable: RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle).

The pick

Raiders 20, Chiefs 16

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal