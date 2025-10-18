Raiders-Chiefs preview: Kansas City gets key WR back for AFC West clash

The Chiefs haven’t been dominant to start this season, but they’re looking a little more dangerous heading into their matchup with the Raiders on Sunday.

The Raiders (2-4) snapped a brutal four-game losing streak with a home win over the lowly Titans last week. Now their task gets a little more difficult. The Raiders hit the road to take on the Chiefs (3-3), who have won the last nine AFC West titles. Kansas City had a few rough patches early in the season, but now appears to be rounding into form.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders at Chiefs

■ When: 10 a.m. Sunday

■ Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

■ TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, play-by-play; Tony Romo, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, analyst)

■ Line: Chiefs -12, total 45½

^

Series history

The Chiefs’ recent run of dominance has extended their all-time lead in the series to 75-55-2 in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.

Kansas City has won 18 of the last 21 meetings between the two former AFL franchises, though the last three games have come down to the wire.

The Chiefs have also won two of the three postseason matchups between the two teams, including the AFL title game in 1970.

^

Last meeting

Nov. 29, 2024 — Kicker Matthew Wright, filling in for the injured Harrison Butker, made his fourth field goal of the game 5:07 into the fourth quarter to complete the scoring in the Chiefs’ 19-17 victory in Kansas City.

The matchup is best remember for the Raiders’ botched snap in the final seconds that prevented them from attempting a potential game-winning field goal. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell drove the team from its own 8-yard line to the Chiefs’ 35 in the final two minutes, but Kansas City recovered the loose ball with 11 seconds remaining to seal its win.

O’Connell finished with 340 passing yards, while tight end Brock Bowers had 10 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown.

^

Bold predictions

1. Raiders tight end Michael Mayer with have at least five catches and more than 50 yards.

2. The Chiefs will record at least five sacks, leading to quarterback Geno Smith exiting the game late and backup Kenny Pickett making his Raiders debut.

3. Kansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice will have at least 100 yards and a touchdown in his season debut after being suspended for six games.

Storyline

The Chiefs have dominated their rivalry with the Raiders over the last decade. Still, their recent matchups have been competitive and entertaining.

That’s helped breathe a little more life into the feud between the two teams. There is no love lost between either franchise and its fans.

The Chiefs enter this week’s game only one win ahead of the Raiders in the standings, but they’re feeling much better about themselves after an impressive win over the Lions.

^

When the Chiefs have the ball

Kansas City can finally unveil its full arsenal of weapons with Rice back. That’s huge for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has been putting up impressive numbers even without all his potential targets at his disposal.

One guy Mahomes is still counting on is tight end Travis Kelce, also known as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham believes Kelce, who has 28 catches for 321 yards and two touchdowns this season, is a future Hall of Famer.

“He’s so savvy and with all the experience he has, he’s seen all the different types of ways people try to cover him,” Graham said. “And everyone wants to talk about how smart and savvy he is, but he’s skilled. I mean, this guy, he catches everything. He has good body control. He obviously has a great rapport with the quarterback and then he goes in there and he’s willing to show the blocking and things of that nature. He’s physical on the perimeter. He’s just got everything you’re looking for in a tight end and he’s a competitor. He’s one of the fiercest competitors in the league.”

When the Raiders have the ball

The Raiders gave rookie running back Ashton Jeanty a season-high 23 carries last week. Expect more of the same against the Chiefs.

Coach Pete Carroll said Jeanty has proven he can take on more responsibility. The Raiders hope to give him around 20 carries a game.

“We have to make sure we don’t overdo it too early, but he’s physical, he’s tough, he’s resilient, he delivers the punishment and also, he can take it well, too,” Carroll said. “He’s handled himself really well.”

Expect the Chiefs to be ready with answers under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. His impressive work on that side of the ball has helped Kansas City remain an elite team.

“He is a tremendous coordinator,” Carroll said of Spagnuolo. “He’s been around, he’s seen it all, he’s done it all. … They make great adjustments. Their game plans are difficult. They utilize their personnel really well. And he’s got a feel for when to be aggressive and when not to. So I mean, he’s got all of the elements of a great coordinator.”

Smith and the Raiders’ offense will also have to deal with one of the loudest road environments in the NFL. The team has prepared for the noise all week by playing loud music at practice.

“You really have to rely on hand signals a lot and Geno has got to really get it enunciated in the huddle, so our guys know what to do,” Kelly said. “It’s a division opponent, so these guys have been there before, except for probably Ashton. Everybody else has been there or spent a game there or played a game there, and it is probably the loudest (stadium) in the NFL. So, our guys (have) got to be prepared for it.”

^

Injury report

■ Chiefs: OUT: OT Josh Simmons (personal). FULL: WR Marquise Brown (Achilles), DE Charles Omenihu (ankle), WR Nikko Remigio (thumb), RB Brashard Smith (illness), OT Jawaan Taylor (knee), DT Jerry Tillery (elbow), WR Xavier Worthy (shoulder/ankle).

■ Raiders: DOUBTFUL: TE Brock Bowers (knee). QUESTIONABLE: WR Alex Bachman (ankle), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee/toe). LIMITED: DE Maxx Crosby (back), RB Dylan Laube (hamstring). FULL: WR Justin Shorter (illness).

The pick

Chiefs 31, Raiders 13

^

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal