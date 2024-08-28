98°F
Raiders claim 2 players off waivers, waive 2 draft picks

Los Angeles Chargers safety Thomas Harper celebrates after intercepting a pass thrown by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance during an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerome Miron)
August 28, 2024 - 10:00 am
August 28, 2024 - 10:00 am
 

The Raiders strengthened their roster Wednesday, one day after trimming their team to 53 players.

The club claimed defensive back Thomas Harper and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu on waivers Wednesday. The team waived defensive tackle Bryon Young, a 2023 third-round pick, as a corresponding move. The Raiders also waived cornerback M.J. Devonshire, a seventh round pick in April’s draft, and placed cornerback Brandon Facyson on the reserve/injured list. Facyson returned to practice Tuesday after missing more than three weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Harper, who played collegiately at Notre Dame, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent following April’s draft. He was waived Tuesday.

Laulu is a Las Vegas native who played at Centennial. He was a seventh-round pick by the Colts in April and was waived Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

