Raiders claim former UNLV DE Jeremiah Valoaga

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders made a move to fortify the end of their roster in Week 17, claiming former UNLV defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga off waivers.

The 49ers cut Valoaga on Monday after he appeared in four games this season. Valoaga originally signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent his rookie season with Detroit, appearing in nine games. He recorded a sack, a pair of tackles for loss and five quarterback hits with the Lions.

In four games with the 49ers in 2019, Valoaga had a pair of tackles and one pass defensed in 44 defensive snaps.

In a corresponding roster move, the Raiders placed cornerback Nick Nelson on injured reserve. He left Sunday’s game with a knee injury and was unable to return.

