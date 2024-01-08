Raiders claim season finale, post winning record under Antonio Pierce

The Raiders ended their season with a victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, giving Antonio Pierce a 5-4 record as interim coach.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives for a touchdown asDenver Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell (98) and cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) defend on during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) avoids a tackle from Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders Interim Coach Antonio Pierce takes the field to face the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) takes the field to face the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) watches his throw as he warms up to face the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders owner Mark Davis flashes a victory sign as he poses for a photo with fans prior to the start of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders owner Mark Davis chats with fans prior to the start of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders owner Mark Davis poses for a photo with fans prior to the start of an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) as Denver Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell (98) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) avoids a tackle from Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Zamir White (35) stiff arms Denver Broncos cornerback Fabian Moreau (23) on a run during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) looks to a loose ball as Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) hopes to scoop it up during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) is sacked by Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) gets off a pass as Denver Broncos defenders press in during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) eyes a touchdown pass as Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) attempts to defend during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) secures a touchdown pass as Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) fails to defend during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders ended their season with a 27-14 victory over the Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Antonio Pierce went 5-4 as the Raiders’ interim coach after taking over for Josh McDaniels, who was fired by owner Mark Davis on Oct. 31. Pierce’s future with the team most likely will be determined in the next month.

Jakobi Meyers scored two touchdowns for the Raiders, on a 5-yard run in the first quarter and a 33-yard pass from Aidan O’Connell on the first play of the fourth quarter.

O’Connell also threw a 3-yard touchdown to Davante Adams with 11 seconds left in the first half, giving the Raiders a 17-7 lead.

Zamir White ran for 112 yards for the Raiders, giving him two 100-yard rushing efforts in the past three games.

The Raiders finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season. The Broncos also went 8-9 in their first season under coach Sean Payton.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.