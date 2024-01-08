Raiders claim season finale, post winning record under Antonio Pierce
The Raiders ended their season with a victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, giving Antonio Pierce a 5-4 record as interim coach.
The Raiders ended their season with a 27-14 victory over the Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Antonio Pierce went 5-4 as the Raiders’ interim coach after taking over for Josh McDaniels, who was fired by owner Mark Davis on Oct. 31. Pierce’s future with the team most likely will be determined in the next month.
Jakobi Meyers scored two touchdowns for the Raiders, on a 5-yard run in the first quarter and a 33-yard pass from Aidan O’Connell on the first play of the fourth quarter.
O’Connell also threw a 3-yard touchdown to Davante Adams with 11 seconds left in the first half, giving the Raiders a 17-7 lead.
Zamir White ran for 112 yards for the Raiders, giving him two 100-yard rushing efforts in the past three games.
The Raiders finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the second straight season. The Broncos also went 8-9 in their first season under coach Sean Payton.
