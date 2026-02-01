Raiders close in on deal with next head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders hope to have a new head coach after a search to replace Pete Carroll, who was fired after just one season.

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak runs off the field after a win over the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Las Vegas Raiders plan to hire Klint Kubiak as their next head coach, the Review-Journal has confirmed.

Kubiak is not allowed to sign a deal, nor can he be officially announced, until after the Super Bowl as he still plans to call plays for the Seattle offense against the New England Patriots next Sunday in Santa Clara, California.

Kubiak met with Raiders officials in Seattle on Saturday night and both sides came away from that interview with mutual interest in getting a deal done.

This would be Kubiak’s sixth different job in the past six years.

The 38-year-old took over as offensive coordinator for the Seahawks this season.

He has previously been the offensive coordinator for the Saints and Vikings, as well as passing game coordinator with the 49ers and Broncos.

Kubiak grew up in football as the oldest son of former Texans and Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak. His younger brother Klay is the offensive coordinator of the 49ers. Their other brother Klein is a scout for the Cowboys.

Klint Kubiak was born in Texas and played high school football in Colorado before he spent five seasons as a safety at Colorado State.

He began his coaching career at Texas A&M in 2010 and moved on to the Vikings as offensive quality control coach in 2013.

Kubiak’s first offensive coordinator job was with the Vikings in 2021.

He will replace Pete Carroll, who was fired after going 3-14 in his only season with the Raiders.

The search was spearheaded by general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

