Raiders close to adding former Bengals RB Jeremy Hill

Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill (32) carries between Houston Texans nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) and linebacker Zach Cunningham (41) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cincinnati.

The Raiders are close to adding an insurance policy in the backfield. According to multiple reports, former Bengals and Patriots running back Jeremy Hill is in Las Vegas and the team plans to sign him to a contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the deal is pending a physical and coronavirus test.

The move comes a day after backup running back Devontae Booker was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Hill was out of the league last year after spending one season in New England where he played in one game and had four rushes for 25 yards. He also had one catch for six yards before tearing his ACL in the third quarter of the 2018 season-opener.

The LSU alum had most of his success in Cincinnati where he was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2014. Hill started 43 games with the Bengals over four seasons, racking up 2,873 yards and 29 touchdowns.

The 27-year-old had 11 touchdowns in 2015 and is a proven weapon at the goal line.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden lamented the team’s struggles in that area last season when he met with the media on a video conference call on Thursday.

There is no timeline on Booker’s absence from the team.

