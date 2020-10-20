Raiders close to deal with reinstated DE David Irving

The Raiders are nearing a deal with former Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving, who was recently reinstated by the NFL after a one-year suspension.

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle David Irving (95) celebrates a sack during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

The Raiders are nearing a deal to improve their defensive line by adding former Dallas Cowboys standout David Irving, who was recently reinstated by the NFL after a one-year suspension for violating its substance-abuse policy.

“Looks promising,” is how a person with knowledge of the situation described contract talks.

The 6-foot-7-inch, 290-pound Irving has been a quality player during a five-year career with 12 sacks and 56 tackles in 25 games.

Availability has been a major issue, though. Irving has violated the league’s drug policies three times with four-game suspensions in 2017 and 2018 and the full ban that began in March 2019.

Undrafted out of Iowa State in 2015, Irving is familiar with Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, who coached him with the Cowboys.

Irving would fill a major role as a pass rusher off the bench, especially with reserve Carl Nassib’s availability uncertain because of a broken toe.

Until their upset win at Kansas City before the bye week, the Raiders had been ineffective at creating pass-rush pressure. They had 24 quarterback pressures against the Chiefs after totaling 26 in their first four games.

The addition of Irving could boost those numbers. His signing also would benefit the second and third levels of the defense, which has struggled to provide prolonged pass coverage.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.