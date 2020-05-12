Raiders close to signing veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara

The Raiders are close to signing nine-year veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, who would compete for a starting job opposite Trayvon Mullen.

The Raiders are close to signing veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed Tuesday. The basics of the deal have been agreed upon, according to reports.

Amukamara, a nine-year veteran with vast starting experience, was recently cut by the Chicago Bears, for whom he spent the past three seasons. The former 2011 first-round pick of the New York Giants is expected to compete for a starting job opposite second-year cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

The Raiders used the 19th overall pick in last month’s NFL draft on Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette and fourth-round picks on Houston’s Isaiah Johnson (2019) and Louisiana Tech’s Amik Robertson (2020) at the position.

Amukamara adds experience and mentorship and can perhaps serve as a bridge player until Arnette, Johnson or Robertson is ready to start.

Amukamara, who will turn 31 on June 6, had 53 tackles and 10 pass breakups last season in Chicago. He has 10 interceptions in his career.

