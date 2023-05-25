80°F
Raiders News

Raiders coach addresses media ahead of 1st OTA session

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2023 - 8:20 am
 
Updated May 25, 2023 - 9:22 am
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks during the final news conference of the team’s ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks during the final news conference of the team’s 2022 season at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are scheduled to get on the field for an organized team activity practice on Thursday. Ahead of their workout, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media.

Among the topics he addressed were the contract status of Josh Jacobs, the recent comments of wide receiver Davante Adams and new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

Is Josh Jacobs making a big change?
By / RJ

As Josh Jacobs and the Raiders work toward finding common ground on a new long-term contract, it looks like the star running back may have made an important decision about his future.

