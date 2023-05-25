Raiders coach addresses media ahead of 1st OTA session
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels talked to the media on Thursday ahead of OTAs.
The Raiders are scheduled to get on the field for an organized team activity practice on Thursday. Ahead of their workout, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media.
Among the topics he addressed were the contract status of Josh Jacobs, the recent comments of wide receiver Davante Adams and new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
