Raiders coach Pete Carroll addresses media ahead of Jaguars game

The Raiders wrapped up preparations Friday for their game against the Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media after practice.

Raiders mailbag: Time for team to get serious about 2026 QB prospects?

Graney: Here’s an obvious take — Chip Kelly’s offense isn’t working

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll takes questions from the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll addresses the media at team headquarters in Henderson as the Silver and Black prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Raiders are wrapping up preparations for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium.

Coach Pete Carroll addressed the media after Friday’s practice.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.