Raiders coach Pete Carroll addresses media ahead of Jaguars game
The Raiders wrapped up preparations Friday for their game against the Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media after practice.
The Raiders are wrapping up preparations for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium.
Coach Pete Carroll addressed the media after Friday’s practice.
This is a developing story. Ch
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.