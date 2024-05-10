Raiders coach addresses QB position before rookies take field

Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew will compete for the starting quarterback job after the Raiders failed to address the position during the NFL draft.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce speaks during a news conference before Raiders rookies' practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Friday, May 10, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The process of determining the Raiders’ starting quarterback is expected to run through training camp and the preseason. But coach Antonio Pierce said Friday that Aidan O’Connell’s rookie-season performance gives him an early edge.

“Aidan’s earned the right to go out there and get the first snap,” Pierce said on the first day of rookie minicamp.

How long O’Connell continues to take the first snaps will dominate organized team activities, minicamp, training camp and the preseason. Veteran Gardner Minshew, signed in free agency, will have a big say in the matter.

“It’s going to be a process,” Pierce said of the quarterback competition. “We’ll stick to the process.”

O’Connell went 5-5 as the starter last season, throwing for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Minshew went 7-6 with the Colts and threw for 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Raiders wanted to take a quarterback in the NFL draft, but when six were selected by the time they picked at No. 13, they turned their attention to other positions. That means O’Connell and Minshew will compete for the job.

Pierce said O’Connell has taken the “bull by the horn,” during the offseason but that Minshew is “right there as well.”

“I’m really excited to see what happens,” Pierce said.

