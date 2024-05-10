Raiders coach Antonio Pierce speaks as rookie camp begins

Ahead of the start of rookie minicamp, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media.

Raiders face restrictions after moving training camp to California

Sharp bettors fire on NFL season win totals at Caesars

Antonio Pierce is introduced as coach at Raiders headquarters in Henderson Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ahead of the start of rookie minicamp, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

The Raiders begin their two-day rookie minicamp Friday at their Henderson practice facility.

Before their first-year players take the field, coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media.

It will be the first time Pierce has met with the media to discuss the Raiders’ draft.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.