Raiders News

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce speaks as rookie camp begins

Ahead of the start of rookie minicamp, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
Antonio Pierce is introduced as coach at Raiders headquarters in Henderson Wednesday, Jan. 24, ...
Antonio Pierce is introduced as coach at Raiders headquarters in Henderson Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Raiders first round draft pick Brock Bowers speaks during a press conference at the Raiders Hea ...
Raiders sign 1st-round draft pick, 5 other rookies
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson throws a ceremonial first pitch before a basebal ...
Sharp bettors fire on NFL season win totals at Caesars
Raiders’ Champ Kelly talks QBs, NFL draft rumor — VIDEO
Soccer practice currently occupies the many fields at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex as the Ci ...
Raiders face restrictions after moving training camp to California
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2024 - 10:03 am
 
Updated May 10, 2024 - 10:14 am

The Raiders begin their two-day rookie minicamp Friday at their Henderson practice facility.

Before their first-year players take the field, coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media.

It will be the first time Pierce has met with the media to discuss the Raiders’ draft.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

