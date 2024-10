The Raiders are on the road to play the Rams on Sunday. Before their final practice of the week Friday, coach Antonio Pierce will speak to the media.

Adams discusses Raiders exit, hopes for Jets: ‘We’re in a better place’

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are wrapping up preparations for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Before his team takes the field for their afternoon practice, coach Antonio Pierce will speak to the media.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.