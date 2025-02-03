Raiders coach Carroll hires son as team’s new OL coach

Raiders coach Pete Carroll is turning to a familiar face for his offensive line coach: His son Brennan, who spent last year at the University of Washington.

Pete Carroll speaks after being introduced as the new Raiders head coach during a press conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Washington offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Brennan Carroll adjusts his headset on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Pete Carroll is adding a familiar name to his first coaching staff with the Raiders.

His son, Brennan Carroll, is leaving his post as the offensive coordinator at the University of Washington to be his father’s new offensive line coach and run-game coordinator. The two Carrolls previously worked together at USC. Brennan Carroll was a graduate assistant for his father for two seasons from 2002-03, then served as the Trojans tight ends coach from 2004-09.

Brennan Carroll, after spending one season on his father’s Seahawks staff in 2010, went to the University of Miami (Florida). He was the Hurricanes tight ends coach for two years and their wide receivers coach for two more. He went back to Seattle in 2015 and served as the team’s assistant offensive line coach and run-game coordinator until 2020.

Brennan Carroll spent the past four seasons working as coach Jedd Fisch’s offensive coordinator at both Arizona (2021-23) and Washington (2024). Arizona ranked 18th nationally in scoring offense in Carroll’s last season with the program.

Carroll joins the Raiders one day after the team hired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and made him the NFL’s highest paid assistant with a contract that averages $6 million per year. Kelly spent last season as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator and helped the Buckeyes win the College Football Playoff national championship.

A key part of Carroll’s job will be helping Kelly revive the Raiders’ running game. The team ranked last in the NFL in rushing yards last season (1,357). The Raiders were also tied for 29th in the league in points (309).

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.