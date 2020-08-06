Raiders coach Jon Gruden said players came to camp ready

Raiders coach Jon Gruden met with the media via a Zoom call on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from what he said.

Here are five takeaways from what he said:

1. Gruden said players stayed in shape and paid attention to what they need to accomplish during an offseason without the usual training schedule because of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’re very impressed with that,” he said. “They’ve done their work. We didn’t bring in players who don’t like football. They love it.”

2. Goal-line offense is a point of emphasis after the struggles in that area last season, but Gruden said there were many factors that went into those issues.

“We need more opportunities with the ball,” he said. “I think we were last in the NFL in possessions. We need more three-and-outs (from the defense). We need the defense to get the ball back more often. Our tight red-zone offense needs a lot of work, and when we get the pads on, we’ll strive to do that.”

3. Gruden singled out former UNLV linebacker Javin White, an undrafted rookie, without being asked about him.

“He’s doing some good things,” Gruden said.

4. Two practice fields are being used, and coaches are split up as well for safety reasons. Players work with different coaches each day.

“We are going to be very measured in what we do and how we do it,” Gruden said. “We adapt every day with who’s available. We need to be very creative and smart. We can’t put pads on until Aug. 17. It’s funny, that’s my birthday. What a great day that will be.”

5. Three players have opted out because of concerns about the coronavirus, but Gruden said he didn’t expect any more.

“That’s their decision,” Gruden said of the players who decided not to play this season. “We respect it.”

