Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses media

The Raiders went to full pads for the first time in camp on Wednesday. A day later, coach Josh McDaniels addressed the media.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels walks the field during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders practiced in full pads for the first time in training camp on Wednesday. Their coach, Josh McDaniels, gave his thoughts on how things went when he spoke to the media on Thursday morning.

The Raiders kick off the preseason in the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 4.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.