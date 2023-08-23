Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addressed the media ahead of Saturday’s final preseason contest against the Cowboys.
The Raiders play their final preseason game Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
They return to practice Wednesday in Henderson. Before then, coach Josh McDaniels spoke with the media.
He gave updates on injured players and the game plan in terms of who will play on Saturday.
Raiders sign veteran defensive lineman
The Raiders have signed defensive tackle Doug Costin.
The 25-year-old Costin has spent two seasons in the NFL after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Miami of Ohio in 2020. Costin accumulated 32 tackles in his rookie season.
Costin spent the 2021 season on the Jaguars practice squad.
— Vincent Bonsignore