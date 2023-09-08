88°F
Raiders News

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses media

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2023 - 9:43 am
 
Updated September 8, 2023 - 10:24 am
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media during a press availability at the Interm ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media during a press availability at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders wrap up preparations Friday for their season opener Sunday against the Broncos in Denver.

Ahead of practice, coach Josh McDaniels provided updates on injuries and the Chandler Jones situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

