Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses media
A day after a 24-17 loss to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addressed the media.
A day after a 24-17 loss to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addressed the media.
Among the topics he touched on is the performance of rookie Aidan O’Connell at quarterback after his first start.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.