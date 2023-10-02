66°F
Raiders News

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses media

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2023 - 9:55 am
 
Updated October 2, 2023 - 10:44 am
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels observes from the sideline during the first half an NFL game ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels observes from the sideline during the first half an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A day after a 24-17 loss to the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addressed the media.

Among the topics he touched on is the performance of rookie Aidan O’Connell at quarterback after his first start.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

