The Raiders host the Texans on Sunday. Ahead of their last practice of the week, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media.

Ahead of their last practice of the week, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addressed the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media during a news conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders on Friday wrap up preparations for their home game against the Texans on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Ahead of their last practice of the week, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addressed the media.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.