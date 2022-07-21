94°F
Raiders

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses media — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 21, 2022 - 7:50 am
 
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels talks during minicamp practice at the Raiders headquarters wi ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels talks during minicamp practice at the Raiders headquarters within the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels will address the media Thursday as the team begins preparations for the Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 4 in Canton, Ohio.

Rookies reported to camp on Monday, and veterans followed on Wednesday at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson.

The Raiders open the regular season on Sept. 11 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

