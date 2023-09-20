82°F
Raiders News

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2023 - 8:46 am
 
Updated September 20, 2023 - 11:05 am
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media during a press availability at the Interm ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media during a press availability at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders on Wednesday get back to work in preparation for their home opener against the Steelers. Ahead of practice, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media.

Among the topics he touched on is the availability of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who sat out Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

