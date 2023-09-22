75°F
Raiders News

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2023 - 9:21 am
 
Updated September 22, 2023 - 10:31 am
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media during a news conference on Wednesday, Se ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media during a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders on Friday wrap up preparations for Sunday’s home opener against the Steelers. Ahead of practice, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media.

Among the topics he touched on is the status of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who missed last Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) runs with the football during the first half of an NFL ga ...
Raiders Q&A: Getting to know Tre Tucker
By / RJ

Rookie wide receiver Tre Tucker, who played at the University of Cincinnati, made his NFL debut in Week 2 and flashed the speed the Raiders desperately need.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) talks with head coach Mike Tomlin during an N ...
NFL betting trends — Week 3: Steelers have edge over Raiders
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends. Follow @VegasInsider on X.

