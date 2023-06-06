Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media — WATCH LIVE

The Raiders open their three-day minicamp on Tuesday, and Josh McDaniels will talk to the media ahead of practice.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders open their mandatory three-game minicamp on Tuesday. Prior to getting onto the field for practice, coach Josh McDaniels will address the media.

Among the topics he is expected to touch upon are running back Josh Jacobs’ contract situation and the health status of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

