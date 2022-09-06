Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media — WATCH LIVE
As Raiders get set to open the season against Chargers, JOsh McDaniels speaks to the media
The Raiders return to practice on Tuesday ahead of their season opener against the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Prior to the start of practice, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is scheduled to speak to the media.
Up next
Who: Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
When: 1:25 p.m. Sunday
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.
TV: KLAS-8
Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)
Line: Chargers -3, total 52