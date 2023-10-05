Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media — WATCH LIVE

Ahead of the team’s Thursday practice, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels will speak to the media.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media during a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders get back to work in preparation for Monday night’s home game against the Packers. Prior to practice, coach Josh McDaniels will address the media.

Among the topics he will touch on is the status of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed last week’s loss to the Chargers with a concussion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.