108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2023 - 9:38 am
 
Updated July 25, 2023 - 10:02 am
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks during a news conference at Intermountain Health Perfo ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks during a news conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

As veteran players report to training camp on Tuesday, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addressed the media. Watch below.

Among the topics he touched on were the Josh Jacobs situation, new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and the status of rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Fans pay tribute to departed Golden Knight at charity event — PHOTOS
Fans pay tribute to departed Golden Knight at charity event — PHOTOS
2
Where do Raiders stand entering Year 2 of Ziegler-McDaniels regime?
Where do Raiders stand entering Year 2 of Ziegler-McDaniels regime?
3
Raiders sign veteran free-agent cornerback, a former 1st-round pick
Raiders sign veteran free-agent cornerback, a former 1st-round pick
4
Raiders cornerback suffers nasty cut in charity softball game
Raiders cornerback suffers nasty cut in charity softball game
5
Opening date set for In-N-Out, parking garage near Allegiant Stadium
Opening date set for In-N-Out, parking garage near Allegiant Stadium
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo visits with troops at Nellis
Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo visits with troops at Nellis
Raiders training camp report dates set
Raiders training camp report dates set
Raiders mailbag: Jacobs, Garoppolo, Tyree Wilson on minds of fans
Raiders mailbag: Jacobs, Garoppolo, Tyree Wilson on minds of fans
Where do Raiders stand entering Year 2 of Ziegler-McDaniels regime?
Where do Raiders stand entering Year 2 of Ziegler-McDaniels regime?
Raiders get good news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s physical
Raiders get good news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s physical
5 things to watch as Raiders prepare to open training camp
5 things to watch as Raiders prepare to open training camp