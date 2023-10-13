68°F
Raiders News

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2023 - 9:54 am
 
Updated October 13, 2023 - 10:29 am
Raiders head football coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media at the Intermountain Health Perf ...
Raiders head football coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders wrap up preparation for their home game on Sunday against the Patriots. Ahead of practice on Friday, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media.

Among the topics he addressed was the availability of cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett, both of whom missed Monday’s game against the Packers.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.

