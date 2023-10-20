Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media

As the Raiders prepare to head to Chicago to face the Bears, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media.

As the Raiders prepare to head to Chicago to face the Bears, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media during a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

As the Raiders prepare to head to Chicago to face the Bears, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media.

Among the topics that were discussed were who the Raiders will start at quarterback for the sidelined Jimmy Garoppolo and facing Bears rookie QB Tyson Bagent, who will be making his first start.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.