80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Raiders News

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2023 - 9:35 am
 
Updated October 20, 2023 - 10:24 am
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media during a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to media during a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

As the Raiders prepare to head to Chicago to face the Bears, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media.

Among the topics that were discussed were who the Raiders will start at quarterback for the sidelined Jimmy Garoppolo and facing Bears rookie QB Tyson Bagent, who will be making his first start.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play Sunday against Bears
Raiders’ Jimmy Garoppolo won’t play Sunday against Bears
2
‘My benchmark is … greatness’: Davante Adams frustrated at lack of touches
‘My benchmark is … greatness’: Davante Adams frustrated at lack of touches
3
Raiders report: Olympic flag football spurs locker room trash talk
Raiders report: Olympic flag football spurs locker room trash talk
4
NFL betting trends — Week 7: Edge for Raiders-Bears
NFL betting trends — Week 7: Edge for Raiders-Bears
5
Analysis: Ruggs’ road back to NFL after prison long, not impossible
Analysis: Ruggs’ road back to NFL after prison long, not impossible
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
 
NFL betting trends — Week 7: Edge for Raiders-Bears
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media
Vegas Nation Gameday — Who will be the Raiders’ starting quarterback?
Vegas Nation Gameday — Who will be the Raiders’ starting quarterback?
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots
Raiders announce backup quarterback for Sunday’s game vs. Patriots
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return home after loss in Buffalo
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders return home after loss in Buffalo