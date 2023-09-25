81°F
Raiders News

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2023 - 9:18 am
 
Updated September 25, 2023 - 10:30 am
Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels looks to the stands during warm ups before the first half of ...
Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels looks to the stands during warm ups before the first half of the Raiders versus Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A day after a disappointing loss to the Steelers, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is scheduled to speak to the media on Monday at the club’s facility in Henderson.

He’ll have a lot to talk about after yet another uneven performance by the Raiders on Sunday.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

