Raiders News

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks with the media

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2023 - 1:04 pm
 
Updated October 31, 2023 - 1:15 pm
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media after the NFL football game aga ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media after the NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media Tuesday, a day after the team lost to the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football.”

Among the topics he addressed is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who played poorly against the Lions in his return after missing a game with a back injury. He threw for only 126 yards with one interception and overthrew or underthrew open receivers several times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

