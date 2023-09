Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spoke with the media on Monday after Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A day after a deflating loss to the Bills in Buffalo, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spoke with the media on Monday from the club’s practice facility in Henderson.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.