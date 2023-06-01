Raiders coach Josh McDaniels talks before practice

The Raiders are back on the field on Thursday, and ahead of their mid-morning practice, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media.

The Raiders are back on the field on Thursday, and ahead of their mid-morning practice, coach Josh McDaniels spoke to the media. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels smiles during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are back on the field on Thursday during Phase 3 of their offseason program.

Ahead of their second round of organized team activities, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks with the media and provided updates on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Josh Jacobs, among other topics.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.