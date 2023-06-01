78°F
Raiders News

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels talks before practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2023 - 9:15 am
 
Updated June 1, 2023 - 9:54 am
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels smiles during a news conference at the Intermountain Health P ...
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels smiles during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are back on the field on Thursday during Phase 3 of their offseason program.

Ahead of their second round of organized team activities, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels speaks with the media and provided updates on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Josh Jacobs, among other topics.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

