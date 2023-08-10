Raiders coach Josh McDaniels to address media before practice

Ahead of the Raiders first practice against the 49ers, Josh McDaniels will address the media.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels speaks to the media during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ahead of the Raiders’ first joint practice with the 49ers on Thursday, Josh McDaniels will address the media.

The Raiders and 49ers will practice against each other on Thursday and Friday and then open their preseason against each other on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

