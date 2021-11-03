79°F
Raiders coach offers condolences to victim of Ruggs’ crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2021 - 2:07 pm
 
Updated November 3, 2021 - 2:16 pm
Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia looks on during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

A somber Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia expressed condolences to the family of 23-year-old Tina Tintor, who was killed early Tuesday morning in a car crash involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

“A person lost their life yesterday morning and we think it’s important to keep the focus on that as we talk about this tragic event,” Bisaccia said in his first public comments since the incident. “We’re deeply saddened for everyone affected. Especially the victim’s family.”

Ruggs has been charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in the crash and was subsequently released by the Raiders late Tuesday night.

“That being said, we love Henry Ruggs and we want him to know that,” Bisaccia said. “His terrible lapse in judgment of the most horrific kind. It’s something he will have to live with for the rest of his life.

“The gravity of the situation is not lost on anyone here. We understand and respect the loss of life.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

