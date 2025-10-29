79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders coach Pete Carroll addresses media after bye week

Live from Raiders headquarters with coach Pete Carroll as preparations begin for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll answers questions from the media during a news conference at th ...
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll answers questions from the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Former Oakland Raiders safety George Atkinson signs his autograph before the NFL football exhib ...
Former Raiders safety, broadcaster dies at age 78
Veteran wide receiver signs with Raiders, reunites with Pete Carroll
‘First Lady of Raider Nation’ dies at age 93
Grambling State Tigers wide receiver Andrew Frazier (87) is pumped after a touchdown reception ...
Grambling State upsets Jackson State in Las Vegas HBCU Classic — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2025 - 11:39 am
 
Updated October 29, 2025 - 11:46 am

The Raiders are officially back to work following their bye week and face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media before their afternoon practice Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES