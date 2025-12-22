63°F
Raiders coach Pete Carroll responds to questions about job security

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after running back Ashton Jeanty (2) scored du ...
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after running back Ashton Jeanty (2) scored during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
December 22, 2025 - 10:31 am
 
Updated December 22, 2025 - 10:56 am

Raiders coach Pete Carroll reiterated after Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans that he would like to be part of the team’s long-term plans despite speculation about his job security.

“It’s going to be challenging,” he said. “It’s a taxing challenge for us. But, yeah, I really like this place, and I like this team, and I love working with (general manager John Spytek).”

A 2-13 season with a realistic chance at securing the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft is not what the 74-year-old Carroll expected for what figures to be his last NFL job.

“It blows me away that this is the situation that we’re in, because I have no space in my brain for this,” he said. “But maybe it had to be this hard.”

Carroll’s future as Raiders coach is in doubt, according to a report Sunday by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

