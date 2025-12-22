Raiders coach Pete Carroll responds to questions about job security
A 2-13 season with a chance at the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL draft is not what 74-year-old Pete Carroll expected for his first season with the Raiders.
Raiders coach Pete Carroll reiterated after Sunday’s 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans that he would like to be part of the team’s long-term plans despite speculation about his job security.
“It’s going to be challenging,” he said. “It’s a taxing challenge for us. But, yeah, I really like this place, and I like this team, and I love working with (general manager John Spytek).”
“It blows me away that this is the situation that we’re in, because I have no space in my brain for this,” he said. “But maybe it had to be this hard.”
Carroll’s future as Raiders coach is in doubt, according to a report Sunday by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
