85°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders star considered questionable after missing 2nd straight practice

Raiders coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media after Friday's practice, when he addressed the health status of stars Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, left, and offensive quality control coach Conner McQueen intera ...
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, left, and offensive quality control coach Conner McQueen interact during a team practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) gets off a pass during warm ups before the first half of the ...
Graney: Geno Smith must stop turnovers or Raiders’ season might implode
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll congratulates Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and of ...
Raiders mailbag: Is team headed in right direction this season?
Jon Gruden leaves court after appearing at a hearing for oral arguments in a legal fight betwee ...
Nevada high court ruling brings Gruden case one step closer to trial
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) is a bit dismayed while sitting on the bench against the Ch ...
Raiders report: Star misses practice as knee injury persists
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2025 - 1:01 pm
 
Updated October 3, 2025 - 1:29 pm

Raiders coach Pete Carroll expects star tight end Brock Bowers to play against the Colts on Sunday, even though Bowers missed practice for the second straight day Friday.

Carroll said the team just wanted to get Bowers — who has been nursing a knee injury he suffered in Week 1 — some extra rest. Bowers was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis on the Raiders’ injury report.

Bowers, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 draft, set rookie records for receptions (112) and receiving yards by a tight end (1,194) last season.

He has 19 catches for 225 yards this year, though those numbers are propped up by his eight-catch, 103-yard effort in the Raiders’ opener against the Patriots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES