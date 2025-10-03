Raiders star considered questionable after missing 2nd straight practice

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is considered questionable for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis after missing two straight days of practice.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, left, and offensive quality control coach Conner McQueen interact during a team practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders coach Pete Carroll spoke to the media after Friday's practice, when he addressed the health status of stars Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Raiders coach Pete Carroll expects star tight end Brock Bowers to play against the Colts on Sunday, even though Bowers missed practice for the second straight day Friday.

Carroll said the team just wanted to get Bowers — who has been nursing a knee injury he suffered in Week 1 — some extra rest. Bowers was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis on the Raiders’ injury report.

Bowers, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 draft, set rookie records for receptions (112) and receiving yards by a tight end (1,194) last season.

He has 19 catches for 225 yards this year, though those numbers are propped up by his eight-catch, 103-yard effort in the Raiders’ opener against the Patriots.

