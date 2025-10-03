Raiders star considered questionable after missing 2nd straight practice
Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is considered questionable for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis after missing two straight days of practice.
Raiders coach Pete Carroll expects star tight end Brock Bowers to play against the Colts on Sunday, even though Bowers missed practice for the second straight day Friday.
Carroll said the team just wanted to get Bowers — who has been nursing a knee injury he suffered in Week 1 — some extra rest. Bowers was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis on the Raiders’ injury report.
Bowers, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 draft, set rookie records for receptions (112) and receiving yards by a tight end (1,194) last season.
He has 19 catches for 225 yards this year, though those numbers are propped up by his eight-catch, 103-yard effort in the Raiders’ opener against the Patriots.
This is a developing story. Ch
